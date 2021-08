Spunta De Pena per la Fiorentina. Occasione a prezzo contenuto. Il punto

KYIV, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 20: Paulo Dybala of Juventus competes for the ball with Carlos De Pena of Dynamo Kyiv during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between Dynamo Kyiv and Juventus at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium on October 20, 2020 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)