Branchini: “Se Vlahovic non prolunga fa un investimento su se stesso”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Josep Guardiola of Bayern Muenchen looks on with Giovanni Branchini (R) during the Champions Dinner at RitzCarlon Hotel Moscow after winning UEFA Champions League Group D match between PFC CSKA Moskva and FC Bayern Muenchen on November 27, 2013 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)