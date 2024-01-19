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Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison

Jack Harrison

17

Età:
29 (20 November 1996)
Altezza:
1.75 m
Peso:
73 kg
Valore di mercato:
10 mln
Profilo
Jack Harrison (Stoke-on-Trent, 20 novembre 1996) è un calciatore inglese arrivato a gennaio 2026 in prestito dal Leeds Utd. Esterno offensivo mancino, può giocare sia a destra, per rientrare e calciare sul piede forte oppure anche a sinistra. Molto rapido ed esplosivo dimostra di avere anche un buon feeling col gol.
Trofei vinti
Championship
1
2019/20

Carriera Club

Stagione Squadra Campionato Coppe Nazionali Coppe Continentali Altre Coppe Totali
Comp Pres Reti Comp Pres Reti Comp Pres Reti Comp Pres Reti Pres Reti
2016 New York City MLS 23 4 USOC 1 0 24 4
2017 New York City MLS 36 10 USOC 1 0 37 10
gen-giu 2018 Middlesborough FLC 4 0 4 0
2018/19 Leeds Utd FLC 39 4 FA+Cdl 3 0 42 4
2019/20 Leeds Utd FLC 46 6 FA+Cdl 3 0 49 6
2020/21 Leeds Utd PL 36 8 FA+Cdl 1 0 37 8
2021/22 Leeds Utd PL 35 8 FA+Cdl 3 2 38 10
2022/23 Leeds Utd PL 36 5 FA+Cdl 4 1 40 6
2023/24 Everton PL 29 3 FA+Cdl 6 1 35 4
2024(25 Everton PL 34 1 FA+Cdl 4 0 38 1
2025/gen 26 Leeds Utd PL 11 0 FA+CdL 2 0 13 0
gen-giu 2026 Fiorentina A 15 1 CI 1 0 CONF 6 0 22 1

Carriera Nazionale

Inghilterra
Stagione Competizione Presenze Reti
2017 Qual. Europeo Under 21 2 0