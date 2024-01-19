Jack Harrison
17
- Età:
- 29 (20 November 1996)
- Altezza:
- 1.75 m
- Peso:
- 73 kg
- Valore di mercato:
- 10 mln
Profilo
Jack Harrison (Stoke-on-Trent, 20 novembre 1996) è un calciatore inglese arrivato a gennaio 2026 in prestito dal Leeds Utd. Esterno offensivo mancino, può giocare sia a destra, per rientrare e calciare sul piede forte oppure anche a sinistra. Molto rapido ed esplosivo dimostra di avere anche un buon feeling col gol.
Trofei vinti
Championship
1
2019/20
Carriera Club
Carriera Club
|Stagione
|Squadra
|Campionato
|Coppe Nazionali
|Coppe Continentali
|Altre Coppe
|Totali
|Comp
|Pres
|Reti
|Comp
|Pres
|Reti
|Comp
|Pres
|Reti
|Comp
|Pres
|Reti
|Pres
|Reti
|2016
|New York City
|MLS
|23
|4
|USOC
|1
|0
|24
|4
|2017
|New York City
|MLS
|36
|10
|USOC
|1
|0
|37
|10
|gen-giu 2018
|Middlesborough
|FLC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2018/19
|Leeds Utd
|FLC
|39
|4
|FA+Cdl
|3
|0
|42
|4
|2019/20
|Leeds Utd
|FLC
|46
|6
|FA+Cdl
|3
|0
|49
|6
|2020/21
|Leeds Utd
|PL
|36
|8
|FA+Cdl
|1
|0
|37
|8
|2021/22
|Leeds Utd
|PL
|35
|8
|FA+Cdl
|3
|2
|38
|10
|2022/23
|Leeds Utd
|PL
|36
|5
|FA+Cdl
|4
|1
|40
|6
|2023/24
|Everton
|PL
|29
|3
|FA+Cdl
|6
|1
|35
|4
|2024(25
|Everton
|PL
|34
|1
|FA+Cdl
|4
|0
|38
|1
|2025/gen 26
|Leeds Utd
|PL
|11
|0
|FA+CdL
|2
|0
|13
|0
|gen-giu 2026
|Fiorentina
|A
|15
|1
|CI
|1
|0
|CONF
|6
|0
|22
|1
Carriera Nazionale
Carriera Nazionale
|Inghilterra
|Stagione
|Competizione
|Presenze
|Reti
|2017
|Qual. Europeo Under 21
|2
|0