BANGKOK, THAILAND - JULY 23: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) leads his teammate including Ben Davies (L) and Eric Dier (C) to applaud supporters after the cancelled preseason friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at Rajamangala Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)