L’allerta meteo preoccupa ancora. Ufficiale il rinvio di Pisa-Mantova in B

A resident cleans up mud in a flooded street in Sesto Fiorentino, on March 15, 2025, one day after heavy rain hit the Florence region. Heavy rain swelled rivers and flooded streets in an area near Florence with authorities issuing a red weather alert for the historic Italian city and its surroundings, urging residents to stay indoors. (Photo by Federico SCOPPA / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO SCOPPA/AFP via Getty Images)