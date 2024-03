Franchi e adesso? I prossimi passi verso il nuovo stadio della Fiorentina

FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 14: Security measures in place prior the ACF Fiorentina match between Maccabi Haifa outside Stadio Artemio Franchi during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between ACF Fiorentina and Maccabi Haifa at on March 14, 2024 in Florence, Italy.(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)