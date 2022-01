Pressing sul Peñarol per “l’altro” Alvarez: un’operazione targata Burdisso

SANTIAGO, CHILE - SEPTEMBER 15: Brayan Fernandez of Colo-Colo makes a save against Agustin Alvarez Martinez of Peñarol during a group C match between Colo Colo and Peñarol as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Estadio Monumental on September 15, 2020 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)