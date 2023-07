Conference League, decisione imminente: questione di ore per la Fiorentina

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - JUNE 07: Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, presents the runners up medal to Cristiano Biraghi of ACF Fiorentina after the team's defeat during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 final match between ACF Fiorentina and West Ham United FC at Eden Arena on June 07, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)