Biscotto a chi? Tra Ferencvaros-Fiorentina è stata partita vera

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - DECEMBER 14: Dejan Stankovic, Head Coach of Ferencvarosi TC, and Vincenzo Italiano, Head Coach of ACF Fiorentina, shake hands at full-time following the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Ferencvarosi TC and ACF Fiorentina at Groupama Arena on December 14, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)