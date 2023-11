A gennaio non arriverà un centravanti. Intensificati i contatti con un esterno

SAPPORO, JAPAN - JULY 25: Facundo Medina #14 of Team Argentina celebrates with Pedro de la Vega #15 and teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group C match between Egypt and Argentina on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on July 25, 2021 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)