Sentite Rubinho: “Bento? Meglio alla Fiorentina che all’Inter”

CURITIBA, BRAZIL - APRIL 18: Bento Matheus of Athletico Paranaense celebrates after the team´s second goal scored by teammate David Terans (not in frame) during a group G match between Athletico Paranaense and Atletico Mineiro as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 at Arena da Baixada on April 18, 2023 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images)