Riquelme nuovo presidente del Boca. Battuto il candidato pro Burdisso

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - DECEMBER 17: Former player and candidate for President of Boca Juniors Juan Roman Riquelme greets the fans after voting during the presidential elections in Boca Juniors, after a court suspension due to suspicions of irregularities in the membership roster on December 17, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The election pits Legendary playmaker Juan Roman Riquelme and the former president of the club and Argentina Mauricio Macri, who runs as vice president of Andres Ibarra. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)