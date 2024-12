Monti: “Terracciano me lo tengo tutta la vita, ma voglio vedere Martinelli”

FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 28: Riccardo Sottil, Pietro Terracciano and Rolando Mandragora of ACF Fiorentina greets the fans after the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League match between ACF Fiorentina and Pafos FC at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 28, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)