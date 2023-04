Caso Franchi, Fitto: “Fondi bloccati dall’UE, ma il Governo è al lavoro”

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: Italian Minister of Sport and youth policies Andrea Abodi (C), Italian Minister for European affairs, territorial cohesion and PNRR Raffaele Fitto, Italian Minister for disabilities Alessandra Locatelli, Italian Minister for Family and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Roccella attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinal Palace on October 22, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Far-right politician Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy's first woman Prime Minister. Italians voted in the 2022 Italian general election on 25 September which was called after the dissolution of parliament was announced by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on 21 July. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)