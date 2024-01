Tortelli: “Meritiamo questa classifica, ora la Juve e poi la Coppa Italia”

SESTO FIORENTINO, ITALY - JANUARY 14: Valentina Giacinti of AS Roma women competes for the ball with Alice Tortelli of ACF Fiorentina women during the Women Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at Stadio Pietro Torrini on January 14, 2023 in Sesto Fiorentino, Italy. (Photo by AS Roma/AS Roma via Getty Images)