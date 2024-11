Perché l’isola di Cipro è divisa in due?

NICOSIA, CYPRUS - APRIL 25: Turkish Cypriots look over the UN Buffer Zone into the Greek part of the divided city of Nicosia from the Turkish side on April 25, 2004 in Nicosia, Cyprus. Greek Cypriots' rejected a UN plan to reunite their island while Turkish Cypriots voted in favour of the move after twin referendums were held. The result means only the Greek Cypriot part of the island will join the European Union on May 1. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***