Milik strizza l’occhio al Marsiglia: “Mi piacerebbe restare qua”

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 21: Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Arcadius Milik of Olympique Marseille during the UEFA Europa League group E match between SS Lazio and Olympique Marseille at Olimpico Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)