Mercato: il Porto mette nel mirino un regista argentino che piace ai viola

AVELLANEDA, ARGENTINA - AUGUST 30: Ezequiel Fernandez Carballo of Boca Juniors fights for the ball with Jonathan Gomez of Racing during a second leg quarter final match between Racing Club and Boca Juniors as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 at Presidente Peron Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Avellaneda, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)