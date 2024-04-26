Viola News
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

viol calciomercato

calciomercato

L’Equipe: “Non solo i club italiani, anche uno francese interessato al tecnico viola”

L’Equipe: “Non solo i club italiani, anche uno francese interessato al tecnico viola” - immagine 1
Movimenti esteri per il tecnico viola Vincenzo Italiano. Come riportato dall'Equipe, una squadra francese sarebbe sulle sue tracce
Redazione VN

L’Equipe: “Non solo i club italiani, anche uno francese interessato al tecnico viola”- immagine 2
MILAN, ITALY - MAY 12: AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 12, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 12: AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AS Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 12, 2021 in Milan, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

LEGGI ANCHE

tutte le notizie di

Se vuoi approfondire tutte le tematiche sul mondo Fiorentina senza perdere alcun aggiornamento, rimani collegato con Violanews per scoprire tutte le news di giornata sui viola in campionato e in Europa.

Leggi i
commenti
Calciomercato: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA