Fiorentina, a gennaio cercato un centrocampista: il retroscena di mercato

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 09: Kerem Demirbay of Bayer 04 Leverkusen applauds during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Ferencvarosi TC at BayArena on March 09, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)