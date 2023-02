Calvo: “Le parole di Santoriello? La Juve pretende rispetto”

TURIN, ITALY - JANUARY 22: Gianluca Pessotto, Juventus' CEO Maurizio Scanavino and Juventus Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo attend the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta BC at Allianz Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)