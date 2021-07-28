Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO VN – Vlahovic lanciato in velocità contro Drago: a vincere il duello è…
1 vs 1
00:12
Federico Targetti
28 luglio
C'è tempo anche per un bel uno contro uno tra Dusan Vlahovic e Bart Dragowski prima che il maltempo costringa a chiudere in anticipo la seduta pomeridiana di allenamento.