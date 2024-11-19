Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO VN – Prandelli scherza: “Ora premiano anche Mutu? Gudmundsson tanta roba”
VIDEO VN – Prandelli scherza: "Ora premiano anche Mutu? Gudmundsson tanta roba"
Tommaso Ormini
19 novembre
Cesare Prandelli, prima scherza sull'entrata di Adrian Mutu nella Hall of Fame, poi parla delle grandi qualità di Gudmundsson