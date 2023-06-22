Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusive
Statistiche
Stampa
Calciomercato
Giovanili
News viola
Altre news
Video
Redazione
LINKS
CALENDARIO 2022/23
BLOG GUETTA
NUMERICALCIO.IT
TUTTITALENTI.COM
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO – Sabiri, che prova! Il viola fa tiro alla fune contro… una tigre
i nostri video
VIDEO – Sabiri, che prova! Il viola fa tiro alla fune contro… una tigre
00:44
Redazione VN
22 giugno
Commenta
Sabiri in vacanza si cimenta in un'attività davvero particolare, il tiro alla fune contro una tigre! Questo il video postato dal centrocampista viola sul suo profilo Instagram