Rosa ACF
CALENDARIO 2023/24
ex viola
VIDEO – L'errore di Amrabat e i 3 gol del Manchester City. Gli highlights
Redazione VN
3 marzo
Il derby di Manchester è andato ancora al City, e Amrabat si è reso protagonista di un errore sul gol di Halland. Le immagini