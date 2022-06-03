Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – E Terracciano è in forma smagliante: “Born to fly”
00:12
Redazione VN
4 giugno
San Pietro Terracciano continua ad allenarsi e si mostra in forma smagliante. E su Instagram scrive: "Born to fly", con una gif di Spider Man abbinata