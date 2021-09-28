Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusive
Statistiche
Stampa
Calciomercato
Giovanili
News viola
Altre news
Video
LINKS
CALENDARIO 2021/22
BLOG GUETTA
NUMERICALCIO.IT
TUTTITALENTI.COM
Riganò su Vlahovic: “Se vuole restare, può fare una cosa”
ITALIA 7
Riganò su Vlahovic: “Se vuole restare, può fare una cosa”
01:13
Redazione VN
28 settembre
Commenta
L'ex bomber dagli studi di Italia7 provoca Vlahovic: "Se vuole, può cambiare procuratore e accettare la proposta della Fiorentina"