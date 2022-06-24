Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Esclusive
Statistiche
Stampa
Calciomercato
Giovanili
News viola
Altre news
Video
LINKS
CALENDARIO 2021/22
BLOG GUETTA
NUMERICALCIO.IT
TUTTITALENTI.COM
Il mercato della altre: Milan beffato, Botman va al Newcastle
calciomercato
Il mercato della altre: Milan beffato, Botman va al Newcastle
Redazione VN
24 giugno
Commenta
Sta per sfumare uno degli obiettivi in difesa per il Milan. Sven Botman si trasferirà infatti al Newcastle per 37 milioni più bonus.