Twente ostico, in passato, per le squadre italiane. Tutti i precedenti

Twente ostico, in passato, per le squadre italiane. Tutti i precedenti - immagine 1
Tutti i precedenti fra il Twente e le squadre italiane nelle competizioni internazionali

Roberto Vinciguerra

 

I PRECEDENTI DEL TWENTE CONTRO LE SQUADRE ITALIANE

COPPA DELLE FIERE  1970-71
27.01.1971QuartiJuventus-Twente2-0
17.02.1971QuartiTwente-Juventus2-2
La Juventus passò il turno
COPPA UEFA  1974-75
09.04.1975Semif.Twente-Juventus3-1
23.04.1975Semif.Juventus-Twente0-1
Il Twente passò il turno
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE  2010-11
14.09.2010Gir.Twente-Inter2-2
24.11.2010Gir.Inter-Twente1-0
CONFERENCE LEAGUE  2022-23
18.08.2022Play offFiorentina-Twente
25.08.2022Play offTwente-Fiorentina

 

 

