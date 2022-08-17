Viola News
Twente ostico, in passato, per le squadre italiane. Tutti i precedenti
Tutti i precedenti fra il Twente e le squadre italiane nelle competizioni internazionali
I PRECEDENTI DEL TWENTE CONTRO LE SQUADRE ITALIANE
|COPPA DELLE FIERE 1970-71
|27.01.1971
|Quarti
|Juventus-Twente
|2-0
|17.02.1971
|Quarti
|Twente-Juventus
|2-2
|La Juventus passò il turno
|COPPA UEFA 1974-75
|09.04.1975
|Semif.
|Twente-Juventus
|3-1
|23.04.1975
|Semif.
|Juventus-Twente
|0-1
|Il Twente passò il turno
|CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2010-11
|14.09.2010
|Gir.
|Twente-Inter
|2-2
|24.11.2010
|Gir.
|Inter-Twente
|1-0
|CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2022-23
|18.08.2022
|Play off
|Fiorentina-Twente
|25.08.2022
|Play off
|Twente-Fiorentina
