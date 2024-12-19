Viola News
CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024-25
Conference League – La griglia della fase ad eliminazione diretta
Rivoluzionato completamente il meccanismo del sorteggio delle gare della fase finale ad eliminazione diretta di Conference League
|FASE ELIMINAZIONE DIRETTA
LE DATE DEI SORTEGGI
|- PLAY OFF: 20 dicembre 2024
|- OTTAVI/QUARTI/SEMIFINALI: 21 febbraio 2025
|AMMESSE AGLI OTTAVI [1°-8°]
|AMMESSE AL PLAY OFF [9°-16°]
|AMMESSE AL PLAY OFF [17°-24°]
|Chelsea
|Jagiellonia
|Gent
|Vitoria
|Shamrock
|Copenaghen
|Fiorentina
|APOEL
|Vikingur
|SK Rapid
|Pafos
|Borac
|Djurgarden
|Panathinaikos
|Celje
|Lugano
|O. Ljubljana
|Omonoia
|Legia
|Real Betis
|Molde
|Cercle Brugge
|Heidenheim
|TSC
