CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024-25

Conference League – La griglia della fase ad eliminazione diretta

Conference League
Rivoluzionato completamente il meccanismo del sorteggio delle gare della fase finale ad eliminazione diretta di Conference League
Roberto Vinciguerra
CONFERENCE LEAGUE 2024-25

FASE ELIMINAZIONE DIRETTA

LE DATE DEI SORTEGGI 

- PLAY OFF: 20 dicembre 2024
- OTTAVI/QUARTI/SEMIFINALI: 21 febbraio 2025

 

AMMESSE AGLI OTTAVI [1°-8°]AMMESSE AL PLAY OFF  [9°-16°]AMMESSE AL PLAY OFF  [17°-24°]
ChelseaJagielloniaGent
VitoriaShamrockCopenaghen
FiorentinaAPOELVikingur
SK RapidPafosBorac
DjurgardenPanathinaikosCelje
LuganoO. LjubljanaOmonoia
LegiaReal BetisMolde
Cercle BruggeHeidenheimTSC

 

