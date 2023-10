Stankovic incarta Italiano per un’ora. Beltran improponibile su Cissè

FLORENCE, ITALY - OCTOBER 5: Head coach Vincenzo Italiano manager of ACF Fiorentina and Dejan Stankovic manager of Ferencvarosi TC during the UEFA Europa Conference League match between ACF Fiorentina and Ferencvarosi TC at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 5, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)