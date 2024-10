Meritato relax per i viola. Palladino aspetta il gruppo al completo per Lecce

PARMA, ITALY - AUGUST 17: Valentin Mihăilă of Parma calcio competes for the ball with Marin Pongracic Fiorentina during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and Fiorentina at Stadio Ennio Tardini on August 17, 2024 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)