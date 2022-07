Mercato, ora una mezzala di qualità: per Lo Celso c’è un ostacolo

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - MAY 03: Giovani Lo Celso of Villarreal CF is challenged by Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 03, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)