La rabbia della curva verso la squadra. Un ciclo sfortunato, ma con molti limiti

ATHENS, GREECE - MAY 29: Cristiano Biraghi of ACF Fiorentina looks dejected after collecting his runners up medal at full-time following the team's defeat in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 final match between Olympiacos FC and ACF Fiorentina at AEK Arena on May 29, 2024 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)