La Nazione: “Lovric piace a Pradè e Palladino approva. Cardoso costa troppo”

SEVILLE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 25: Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates Rodri and Willian Jose of Real Betis (obscured) during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Benito Villamarin on February 25, 2024 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)