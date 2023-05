Il rammarico della Fiorentina: da Napoli poteva arrivare molto altro

NAPLES, ITALY - MAY 07: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of SSC Napoli is challenged by Sofyan Amrabat of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 07, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)