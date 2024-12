Gazzetta: “Dopo Astori e Baroni, un’altra pugnalata. Così Bove ha perso i sensi”

FLORENCE, ITALY - DECEMBER 1: Federico Dimarco of FC Internazionale and Luca Ranieri of ACF Fiorentina reaction after the serious injury of Edoardo Bove of ACF Fiorentina who was taken to hospital by ambulance during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and FC Internazionale at Stadio Artemio Franchi on December 1, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)