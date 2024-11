CESENA, ITALY - MAY 23: Sebastian DeLa Fuente head coach of ACF Fiorentina, Veronica Boquete, Camelia Ceasar and Alessando Spugna head coach of AS Roma pose by the trophy ahead of the Women Supercup Press Conference at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on May 23, 2024 in Cesena, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)