FOTO – Cristiano Ronaldo saluta Pioli sui social: “Grazie di tutto”

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 8: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates victory with his coach Stefano Pioli after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Riyadh and Al-Nassr at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on November 8, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)