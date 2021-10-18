Viola News
Vlahovic, Newcastle pronto a fare follie. C’è anche il Tottenham

Newcastle pronto a fare follie per Dusan Vlahovic. Si inserisce anche il Tottenham, dopo i tentativi in estate

Secondo il The Sun, Dusan Vlahovic resta nel mirino di molte big europee. In Italia resta nel mirino di Juventus, Inter e Milan, mentre all'estero sembrano essersi fatti avanti in modo molto concreto Newcastle e Tottenham.

I Magpies sono reduci dell'arrivo della nuova faraonica società araba, pronta a fare follie per rientrare, il prima possibile, a far parte delle big d'Europa.

 

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

 

