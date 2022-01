Toro nei guai, un baby in porta? Precedente ad alta tensione con Vlahovic

SESTO SAN GIOVANNI, ITALY - FEBRUARY 20: Mihael Alexandru Onisa (R) of Torino FC celebrates with his team-mate Luca Gemello (L) after scoring the opening goal during the Supercoppa Primavera match between FC Internazionale U19 and Torino FC U19 at Stadio Breda on February 20, 2019 in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)