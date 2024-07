Tessmann convince tutti negli States. Arrivano gli elogi di Tony Meola

Tony Meola, Goalkeeper for the United States National Football Team looks on from the goal post during the 1990 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Final Qualifying match against Trinidad & Tobago on 19th November 1989 at the National Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. The United States won the match 1 - 0 and will qualify for the 1990 FIFA World Cup finals in Italy, their first World Cup place since 1950. (Photo by Russell Cheyne/Allsport/Getty Images)