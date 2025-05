Repubblica: “Fiorentina, questi 90 minuti valgono una stagione intera”

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 01: Luca Ranieri of Fiorentina celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Semi Final First Leg match between Real Betis Balompie and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 01, 2025 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)