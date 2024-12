La moViola: Mariani bene, ma non benissimo. Rischio rigore per Dodò

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 29: Referee Maurizio Mariani speaks with Raffaele Palladino, Head Coach of Fiorentina, and Thiago Motta, Head Coach of Juventus, following a break in play due to chants from Fiorentina fans towards Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus (not pictured) during the Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)