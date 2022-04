Santacroce: “Cabral lo seguo da molto tempo. Osimhen? Ecco come fermarlo”

PARMA, ITALY - JULY 08: New signing Fabiano Santacroce of Parma FC during a press conference to unveil new signings Jonathan Biabiany, Fabiano Santacroce and Jaime Valdes to Parma FC held on July 8, 2011 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Guerra / Iguana Press/Getty Images)