Pepito su Prandelli: “Mi tradì. Ero pronto a stupire tutti a quel Mondiale”

FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 22: Giuseppe Rossi during Pepito Day at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 22, 2025 in Florence, Italy. Pepito Day is special event dedicated to Giuseppe Rossi, affectionately nicknamed “Pepito”. This day will mark the farewell to football of the Italian-American striker, famous for his career at clubs such as Fiorentina, Villarreal and Manchester United, as well as for his appearances for the Italian national team. (Photo by Diego Puletto/Getty Images)