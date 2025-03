Fiorentina-Juventus, i pronostici di Zazzaroni, Caressa e Pellegatti

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 13: Paolo Liguori, Massimo Moratti, Fabio Caressa and Ivan Zazzaroni Pose for a picture during the presentation new book of Ivan Zazzaroni 'Diventare Mourinho' at the Rizzoli bookshop in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II on October 13, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images)