Milenkovic in conferenza stampa: “Vogliamo superare il girone e stupire”

BELGRADE, SERBIA - JUNE 05: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia celebrates with team mates Nikola Milenkovic and Mihailo Ristic after scoring their sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 4 match between Serbia and Slovenia at Stadion Rajko Mitić on June 05, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)