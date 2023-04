FOTO – Il contatto tra Nico Gonzalez e Aiwu

CREMONA, ITALY - APRIL 05: Emanuel Aiwu of US Cremonese battles for possession with Nicolas Gonzalez of ACF Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Semi Final match between US Cremonese and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giovanni Zini on April 05, 2023 in Cremona, Italy. (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)