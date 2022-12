Fiorentina, guarda che Monza: i brianzoli stendono il Lione

MONZA, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: Matteo Pessina of AC Monza celebrates victory with his teammates Pablo Mari, Filippo Ranocchia and Gianluca Caprari at the end of the Serie A match between AC Monza and Spezia Calcio at Stadio Brianteo on October 09, 2022 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)